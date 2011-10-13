Anadys Pharmaceuticals Inc said a mid-stage trial showed that over three-fourths of untreated hepatitis C patients receiving a combination of its drug setrobuvir and the standard of care had undetectable virus levels at week 12.

Only 56 percent patients on the standard treatment showed undetectable virus in the Phase 2b trial, which included 283 patients.

Interim data also showed 76 percent of patients, who had not responded to prior treatment, had undetectable virus levels at week 12 when treated with Anadys' therapy, compared with 44 percent patients treated with the standard treatment.

The main goal of the study is to show cure rate 24 weeks after patients complete all treatment. Anadys expects to report the final 24-week data around the end of the year.

Shares of Anadys closed at $1.04 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

