WASHINGTON The United States welcomed Japan's review of meat import rules that bar import of beef from cattle over 20 months of age, imposed as mad-cow safeguard, an Agriculture Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The rule, in place since 2005, greatly reduced U.S. beef sales to Japan. The Japanese government announced on Tuesday it would review the restrictions. For years, the United States said its feed and meat processing rules assure its beef is safe to eat.

"Further opening of Japan's beef market in a manner that is based on science, consistent with international standards, and commercially viable remains a high priority for the U.S. government," said a USDA spokesman.

Japanese media said the age limit was expected to be raised to 30 months.

