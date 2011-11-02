PALO ALTO, Calif Surgeons in northern California successfully separated a pair of twin 2-year-old girls conjoined at the chest and abdomen after a painstaking 10-hour operation, doctors said on Tuesday.

A team of 15 to 20 doctors and other medical personnel at Stanford University's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital finished the surgery at about 4:30 p.m. local time, the lead surgeon, Dr. Gary Hartman, told reporters.

The two sisters, Angelica and Angelina Sabuco, were doing well in recovery after the operation and will remain in the hospital's intensive care unit for about a week, said Hartman, still dressed in his surgical gown.

The pair are expected to remain hospitalized for about another week after that before being discharged, Hartman said, adding that he expected the girls to spend a few additional weeks of recovery at home.

The bulk of the operation was taken up by the separation phase, followed by reconstructive surgery performed on each of the two girls after they were moved into individual operating rooms, hospital spokeswoman Erin Digitale said.

The girls, classified by doctors as thoraco-omphalopagus twins, were born joined at the chest and abdomen with fused livers, diaphragms, breast bones and abdominal walls. They have separate hearts, brains, kidneys, stomachs and intestines.

Dr. H. Peter Lorenz, the chief plastic surgeon on the team, said each girl would bear a vertical scar running from the middle of the chest to the belly button.

Doctors said special plates were inserted into each twin's sternum to reinforce their breast bones, which Hartman said underwent "aggressive remodeling."

The sisters, who were born in the Philippines and now live in San Jose, California, can count to 10 and love stories and music, according to the hospital.

Tuesday's operation marked the sixth set of conjoined twins that Hartman has separated during his career.

In the United States, about six such surgeries take place every year. But 75 percent of conjoined twins do not survive pregnancy, according to the hospital.

