BEIJING Chinese police have seized fake drugs worth more than 190 million yuan ($29.9 million) during raids in the poor central province of Henan, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

After a four-month investigation, police arrested 114 members of a counterfeit drug production network based in the city of Anyang and seized more than 65 million fake medicine bottles, the report said.

Authorities were tipped off after "a woman used fake medicine to replace genuine medicine while pretending to make a purchase at a drug store in April", Xinhua said. "Police are continuing to investigate the case."

It provided no further details.

The government has repeatedly promised to tighten the regulatory system after safety scandals involving items as diverse as fish, drugs, toys, toothpaste, tires and pet food.

In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000 fell ill from drinking powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial compound added to fool inspectors by giving misleadingly high results in protein tests.

More recently, Chinese consumers have recoiled at stories of used cooking oil dredged from gutters, repackaged and sold as new.

