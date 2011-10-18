WASHINGTON A U.S. Food and Drug Administration chemist pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges that he used confidential information about upcoming drug approvals to secretly make millions of dollars.

Cheng Yi Liang, 57, was accused of buying and selling stock in more than 25 companies with confidential FDA information to rack up just over $3.77 million in profits and avoid losses between July 2006 and March 2011.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of securities fraud and making false statements in federal court in Maryland. His son was also initially charged in the case but prosecutors later dismissed those charges.

In the scheme, Liang reviewed documents about the progress of experimental drugs using an FDA database that includes confidential and non-public documents about trials, studies and correspondence, according to court papers filed last month.

Liang made the trades based on the inside information using his home computer or on an Apple iPad, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

"In a shocking abuse of trust, Mr. Liang exploited his position as a chemist in the FDA's Office of New Drug Quality Assessment to cash in, using the accounts of relatives and acquaintances to hide his illegal trading," said Lanny Breuer, head of the Justice Department's criminal division.

Information about prescription drug approvals or denials can prompt big stock swings and has been the subject of insider trading investigations previously; however, it is rare for such a case to involve a government employee.

Sentencing for Liang is set for January 9, 2012. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the securities fraud count and up to five years for the false statements count.

Liang also agreed to forfeit the $3.77 million he made, including a home and condominium in Maryland as well as funds in 10 bank and investment accounts, the Justice Department said.

Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges are still pending against him.

The case is: USA v Cheng Yi Liang, No. 11-cr-530, in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)