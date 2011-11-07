Medical device maker Hologic Inc posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong sales in all its operating segments, but forecast an adjusted profit for fiscal 2012 that was below market view.

For the fourth quarter, the company that makes ThinPrep cervical cancer test and Selenia digital mammography systems, earned $27.6 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $137.0 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $467 million, driven primarily from growth in breast health and diagnostics segments.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 33 cents a share, on revenue of $457.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.35-$1.37 a share, while analysts are expecting $1.39 a share, excluding items.

Hologic shares were up at $17.25, post-market. They had closed at $16.23 Monday on Nasdaq.

