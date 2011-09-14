GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead to face off at HIV meeting next week
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay $85 million and plead guilty to U.S. government charges that it marketed heart drug Natrecor for unapproved uses, according to court documents.
J&J's Scios unit was charged in July with misbranding Natrecor because the drug's labeling lacked adequate directions for its use. Natrecor is approved for treatment of certain patients with congestive heart failure.
Scios also agreed to a three-year probation period, according to a filing in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.
The plea deal follows J&J's agreement in April to pay $78 million to settle U.S. and UK charges that it paid bribes and kickbacks to win business overseas.
The drugmaker declined to comment beyond saying in a statement that the U.S. Department of Justice charged Scios with a single misdemeanor violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
The plea agreement needs to be approved by the court. A hearing is scheduled for September 28.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
FRANKFURT Bayer's best-selling blood-thinning drug Xarelto has also proved effective in preventing heart attacks and strokes in patients suffering from certain types of artery disease, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.