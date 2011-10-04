PRISTINA Seven Kosovars pleaded not guilty on Tuesday at the start of their trial on charges of trafficking human organs removed at a clinic in the capital Pristina in 2008.

The seven are accused of luring donors from Moldova, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey with the promise of 15,000 euros ($20,000) in payment. The defendants are accused of reselling the organs for between 80,000 and 100,000 euros.

The case of the Medicus clinic came to light three years ago when a Turkish man was stopped at Pristina airport, visibly in pain having had his kidney removed.

Attention over the trafficking allegations has grown since Council of Europe rapporteur Dick Marty last year accused Kosovo Albanian guerrilla fighters of harvesting organs from captives, mainly Serbs, during the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

The European Union, which runs a police and justice mission known as EULEX in the former Serbian province, has created a special task force to investigate Marty's allegations.

Prosecutors in the Medicus case say at least 30 illegal transplants were performed at the clinic on the outskirts of Pristina. Clinic director Lutfi Dervishi is among those on trial.

EULEX said the defendants were charged with "one or more counts of trafficking in persons, organized crime, unlawful exercise of medical activity, and abusing official position or authority."

All seven pleaded not guilty, the mission said in a statement.

EULEX has issued arrest warrants in the case for Turkish surgeon Yusuf Ercin Sonmez and Moshe Harel, an Israeli citizen, but they remain at large.

The Kosovo police believe Harel was instrumental in tracking down people in need of kidney transplants and luring donors from poor countries.

