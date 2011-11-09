HAMBURG Germany is to review the use of antibiotics in farm animals and possibly introduce new rules restricting their use, German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner said on Wednesday.

"My goal is to nationally minimize the use of antibiotics and to improve the supervision by the responsible state governments," Aigner said on German radio NDR Info.

Her move followed German media reports that up to 80 percent of chickens bred for meat in some German regions had been treated with antibiotics.

Use of antibiotics in farm animals is restricted as the drug can also have an impact on the people who eat the meat from treated animals.

Rules under which chicken farms do not have to report use of antibiotics for statistics because of their right to privacy will also be changed, Aigner said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)