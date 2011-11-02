Mela Sciences Inc said U.S. health regulators approved its skin-cancer detecting device MelaFind.

In September, the company received a communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicating that the regulator finds the device worthy of approval, pending certain additional information.

The company has been trying to get the device approved by the FDA since June 2009 and had filed a citizen's petition with the agency in May addressing the delay in the approval process.

MelaFind, which helps detect early signs of melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- was approved by European regulators in September.

Following the approval, Mela has now withdrawn the petition, the company said in a statement.

Mela shares closed at $5.39 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)