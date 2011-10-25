LONDON Two lung drugs being developed by Novartis and its British partner Vectura face delays in the United States, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, in an update with third-quarter results.

NVA237 will require additional clinical data to support submission and will consequently be delayed. The changes to the NVA237 program will also impact approval timing for QVA149 in the United States, where additional clinical studies will be required.

The target to submit QVA149 for approval remains on track for 2012 in Europe and the rest of world.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)