Novavax Inc said an early-stage trial showed that its experimental vaccine for a virus causing respiratory infections was well tolerated and induced immune reactions similar to natural immunity.

The study enrolled 150 healthy adults in six groups that included 4 dose levels of the vaccine.

The vaccine aims to protect from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, which is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age in the United States, the company said.

There were pain and tenderness at the site of injection, the majority of which were mild in nature with no dose-related increase observed.

There were no observed vaccine-related serious impact or trends for related systemic side effects.

"The clinical data from this trial now provides a pathway for us to aggressively move forward in studying this vaccine candidate in infants, young children and older adults," Chief Executive Stanley Erck said.

Novavax shares were up 8 percent to $1.72 in pre-market trade. They closed at $1.60 Friday on Nasdaq.

