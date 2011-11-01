WASHINGTON President Barack Obama passed his latest physical check-up with flying colors and is now "tobacco free," a medical report showed on Monday.

"The president is in excellent health and 'fit for duty'," his physician, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, wrote after conducting Obama's physical examination last week. "All clinical data indicate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency."

Obama, who struggled to kick his smoking habit, was described as being "tobacco free," eating healthy, exercising regularly and having a healthy weight. The two-page report also said that he "on occasion drinks alcohol in moderation."

When Obama had his last physical in February 2010, he had not yet stopped smoking. His doctors at the time recommended he continue "smoking cessation efforts" and alter his diet to bring down a cholesterol level that was borderline high.

In June of 2009, when asked if he still smoked cigarettes, Obama said he was "95 percent cured" but added "there are times when I mess up."

While his doctor's report -- the second of his presidency -- indicated Obama had conquered the nicotine habit that he began in his youth, there was no word from the White House on when had his last smoke.

Despite the stress of his job and more gray in his hair, Obama -- who turned 50 in August -- seemed to have improved his overall health. His cholesterol levels were down from his last full exam. His latest check-up found his overall cholesterol was 193, down from 209 in February of last year.

His level of LDL, the so-called bad cholesterol, fell to 110, after registering 138 the last time. That had prompted his doctor to recommend changes in his diet as first lady Michelle Obama was lobbying for American children to eat healthier.

Obama's lungs were clear, his heart rate normal and his colon cancer test negative, the report said. "The president is current on all age-appropriate screening tests," it said.

The 6-foot-1-inch Obama -- who weighs 181 pounds, just one pound more than his last exam -- exercises almost every day, including jogging on a treadmill and lifting weights, and occasionally plays golf and basketball.