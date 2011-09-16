Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Pfizer Inc reported an increased stake in Icagen Inc, four days after announcing that it had extended its tender offer to buy the biotech firm for a final time.
Pfizer now owns 69.8 percent of Icagen, the pharmaceutical giant said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It had reported a stake of 63.9 percent, as of September 2.
In July, Pfizer agreed to buy the company for $56 million, or $6 a share, but the deal was opposed by some Icagen shareholders, who felt the offer was too low.
On Tuesday, Pfizer extended its tender offer for Icagen for the final time till September 19.
Icagen shares closed at $6.02 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.