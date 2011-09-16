Pfizer Inc reported an increased stake in Icagen Inc, four days after announcing that it had extended its tender offer to buy the biotech firm for a final time.

Pfizer now owns 69.8 percent of Icagen, the pharmaceutical giant said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It had reported a stake of 63.9 percent, as of September 2.

In July, Pfizer agreed to buy the company for $56 million, or $6 a share, but the deal was opposed by some Icagen shareholders, who felt the offer was too low.

On Tuesday, Pfizer extended its tender offer for Icagen for the final time till September 19.

Icagen shares closed at $6.02 on Friday on Nasdaq.

