Feb 25 The National Institutes of Health on
Thursday named Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences,
as advisor to Nashville's Vanderbilt University in a pilot
program to launch the Precision Medicine Initiative outlined by
President Barack Obama last year.
Vanderbilt/Verily are slated to test approaches for engaging
and enrolling volunteers through a web portal. The pilot program
aims to enroll 79,000 volunteer participants by the end of this
year to supply personal data that will eventually be used to
improve health and treat disease.
The initiative is designed to maximize results by tracking
individual characteristics, rather than "medicine based on one
size fits all," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said on a
conference call with reporters on Wednesday. It will look not
only at genetic factors but also the role of environmental
exposures and their impact on genetic predispositions.
The agency said more than 40 commitments to the project have
emerged from a diverse array of nonprofits, universities,
electronic health record vendors, technology companies, patient
advocates and others.
Dr. Collins said the "cohort program" will eventually
include one million or more U.S. volunteers - including a wide
spectrum of diverse participants from all age, economic and
racial groups.
The NIH is working with the Health Resources and Services
Administration to partner with community health centers to bring
under-served individuals, families, and communities into the
program.
It is also working to standardize applications to give
individuals the ability to contribute their data and has
established an institutional review board to monitor the
project.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Andrew Hay)