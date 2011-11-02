FRANKFURT Genetic-testing specialist Qiagen said it aims to speed up growth next year by expanding into new regional markets and by offering new automated testing equipment.

"We are reaffirming our targets for improved sales and adjusted earnings in 2011 and our ambition to accelerate growth to a faster full-year pace in 2012," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Qiagen, which offers testing kits for cancer diagnostics and screening as well as for scientific research and paternity disputes, said that 2011 earnings per share before special items should rise to $0.96-$0.97, compared with a previous outlook of $0.96 and up from $0.93 in 2010.

The group, which is based in the Netherlands but with its main operations in Germany, reiterated that 2011 sales should grow 3 percent, excluding currency swings.

A testing machine called QIAsymphony that allows for automated purification and molecular testing of up to 72 samples should help speed up growth, the company said.

Qiagen hopes that its standardized and automated testing equipment will appeal to drugmakers, research institutes and labs who are under pressure to cut costs.

The group also said third-quarter adjusted net income slipped 4 percent to $56.3 million, above the $53.9 million average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll. [nL5E7M13SB]

Quarterly sales rose 5 percent to $288.9 million, in line with the average estimate.

