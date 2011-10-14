WASHINGTON Pittsburgh's Giant Eagle Inc. is recalling packaged iceberg lettuce because of the potential threat of listeria contamination, according to a company statement.

Listeria-tainted cantaloupes have killed at least 23 people across 12 states in recent weeks, matching the death toll in a 1998 outbreak, health officials have said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told Giant Eagle about the presence of listeria in a routine test of Giant Eagle Farmer's Market eight-ounce package of shredded iceberg lettuce, the company said in a statement dated on Wednesday and appearing on the FDA website.

The lettuce was produced by River Ranch Fresh Foods LLC, with a use-by date of October 14. There have been no reported cases of customer illness because of eating the food, it said.

The packaged product affected is Giant Eagle Farmer's Market Shredded Iceberg Lettuce. The lettuce also was used in a small number of prepared deli ring sandwiches, the statement said.

They include:

-- Giant Eagle Large Italian Sandwich Ring

-- Giant Eagle Mini Italian Sandwich Ring

-- Giant Eagle Large New York Sandwich Ring

-- Giant Eagle Mini New York Sandwich Ring

-- Giant Eagle Large All America Sandwich Ring

-- and Giant Eagle Mini All American Sandwich Ring.

