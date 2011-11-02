WASHINGTON Italy's Bio Gaudiano is recalling organic olives stuffed with almonds because of possible contamination by botulism bacteria, distributor Pure Italian LLC said.

Gaudiano is pulling all lots and all sizes of almond-stuffed olives in the recall, Pure Italian said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Two people were hospitalized in Finland and diagnosed with botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, after eating almond-stuffed olives produced by Gaudiano, it said.

Pure Italian, of Watertown, Massachusetts, distributed the olives at the SoWa farmers market in South End, Massachusetts.

