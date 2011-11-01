U.S. health officials said on Monday they were further delaying rules that would force drugmakers and device companies to report all payments and gifts to doctors.

The Physician Payment Sunshine Act became part of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul last year, and requires manufacturers to report all payments to doctors above $10, and pay penalties if they fail to do so.

The effort is meant to shine light on the industry's gifts to physicians, which can range from pricey dinners to golf vacations, as well as consulting and speaking fees.

Critics of such gifts say the perks may skew doctors' decision-making.

The Department of Health and Human Services missed its October 1 deadline for drafting the regulations that would outline procedures for companies to report the information and share it with the public.

"We agree with the important goals of transparency and are moving forward to implement this provision in a way that does not impose unnecessary regulatory burden," said an HHS spokeswoman on Monday, who declined to give a date for when HHS would have its rule ready.

The measure was originally proposed in 2009 by Iowa Republican Charles Grassley and Wisconsin Democrat Herb Kohl, and then became part of President Obama's healthcare law in 2010 as a way of reducing healthcare costs through greater transparency.

Both Senators have sent several letters to HHS in the past month, urging it to act.

But the regulation may have been more complicated than the HHS was expecting, as it seeks a way to minimize the reporting burden on companies.

In a response to Senator Kohl, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Don Berwick, cited a presidential order from January that calls on federal agencies to minimize regulatory burdens.

"I believe we can implement the statutory goals of (the Sunshine Act) while minimizing burden on the regulated parties," Berwick said in a letter to Kohl from Friday that was seen by Reuters.

"In that vein, CMS is carefully reviewing this statutory requirement and working hard to ensure we meet these goals."