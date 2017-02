Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc said health regulators granted a shorter review period of two months for its experimental sleep disorder drug, sending its shares up more than 18 percent.

The treatment Intermezzo had been considered virtually dead by Wall Street after receiving two rejections from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to concerns about residual effects in the daytime. On Tuesday, the FDA set an action date of November 27.

Shares of the company were up $1.11 at $7.15 on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Washington, Editing by Michele Gershberg)