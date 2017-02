MIAMI A Miami businessman was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday for masterminding a healthcare fraud scheme that sought to bilk the U.S. government out of more than $200 million.

Lawrence Duran, 49, the owner of Miami-based American Therapeutic Corp, was arrested last October on charges that he executed what prosecutors described in court documents as "one of the largest and most brazen healthcare fraud conspiracies in recent memory." He also was ordered to pay $87.5 million in restitution.

