NEW YORK Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental oral drug for rheumatoid arthritis met the main goals of a mid-stage study.

Vertex's VX-509 significantly reduced signs and symptoms of the painful condition and disease activity at the two highest of four tested doses compared with a placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, according to results of the 204-patient mid-stage trial released on Tuesday.

The company, which in May launched its first commercial product -- the hepatitis C treatment Incivek -- plans to evaluate VX-509 in a six-month mid-stage study based on results of the 12-week trial.

VX-509 targets a protein known as JAK3, which has been a hot area of interest by drugmakers. The industry is looking to the new oral medicines as a potential next frontier for tackling rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is often treated with a lucrative class of injected biotech medications.

Pfizer is banking on its experimental JAK inhibitor tofacitinib for RA to help offset declining sales from products that are losing patent protection, such as it top-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Some analysts are forecasting eventual annual sales of at least $2 billion for the Pfizer drug if it gains approval.

Sixty-six percent of patients who received 150 milligrams of Vertex's VX-509 twice daily and 65 percent of those who got the 100 mg dose of the Vertex drug experienced at least a 20 percent improvement in signs and symptoms of their arthritis, a measure known as ACR20 that was the primary goal of the study.

That compared with a 29 percent ACR20 rate for those who received a placebo.

Nearly half of the 150 mg patients achieved a 50 percent improvement in RA signs and symptoms.

"Based on our conversations with physicians, absolute ACR20s in the 60 percent range are generally considered competitive," J.P. Morgan analyst Geoff Meacham said.

Standard & Poor's Equity Research analyst Marc Eiger said the mid-satge data will help Vertex in finding a partner for the program on more favorable economic terms.

In the mid-stage trial, 8 percent of VX-509 patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events, compared with 5 percent of people who received a placebo.

Unlike Pfizer's tofacitinib, Vertex's VX-509 showed no decrease in levels of infection fighting white blood cells, known as neutrophils.

"Lack of neutropenia for VX-509 could be an eventual differentiator," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note.

However, Schoenebaum said he was awaiting more detailed safety data that the company plans to present at a coming medical meeting.

Vertex shares closed up 2 percent at $45.57 on Tuesday onNasdaq.

