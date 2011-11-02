Healthcare information provider WebMD Health Corp cut its 2011 revenue forecast, citing lower-than-expected advertising revenue, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trade.

"While we have historically seen a meaningful uptick in fourth-quarter revenue as customers spend the balance of the remaining promotional dollars before year-end, the low end of our new guidance now anticipates only a nominal amount of fourth-quarter revenue contribution," Chief Finance Officer Anthony Vuolo said on a conference call.

The company, which provides health information to doctors and other consumers through its online portals and mobile platforms, expects to post 2011 revenue of $555-$565 million, down from its prior view of $580-$600 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post revenue of $581.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net income was $14.2 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $13.6 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 20 cents per share. Revenue came in at $135.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $135.9 million.

Shares of WebMD were down $4.69 at $29.06 in extended trade. They closed at $33.75 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

