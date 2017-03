Oct 13 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no Ebola scare at Boston's Logan Airport on Monday after concerns were raised when five passengers with flu-like symptoms were removed from a flight that landed there.

"There was not an Ebola scare at Boston's Logan Airport," Shelly Diaz, a CDC spokeswoman, said.

Emergency crews in protective gear removed the passengers from Emirates flight 237 after it had arrived from Dubai on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Sandra Maler)