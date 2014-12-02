Dec 2 The benefits of male circumcision outweigh
the risks, according a long awaited draft of federal guidelines
from U.S. health officials released on Tuesday, which indicate
that scientific evidence supports recommending the procedure.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found
that medically performed male circumcision could help decrease
the risk of contracting HIV and several other sexually
transmitted infections (STIs) as well as other health problems.
The recommendation, which includes counseling parents of
male newborns on the benefits and risks of the procedure, comes
at a time when the rate of male circumcision has been decreasing
in the United States. (CDC draft guidelines: reut.rs/1vHcEVu)
From 1979 through 2010, the national rate of newborn
circumcision declined 10 percent to 58 percent, according to the
CDC.
The procedure, which has been subject of fierce debate,
involves cutting the foreskin around the tip of the penis.
"These recommendations are based on an evaluation of
available information on the health risks and benefits
associated with high-quality, medically performed male
circumcision and were developed to pertain to men and male
newborns in the United States," the document said.
Several studies conducted in Africa indicated that
circumcision could help reduce the spread of the virus that
causes AIDS.
All uncircumcised adolescent and adult males who engage in
heterosexual sex should be informed about the significant, but
partial, efficacy of male circumcision in reducing the risk of
acquiring HIV and some STIs through heterosexual sex, as well as
the potential harms of male circumcision, the draft guidelines
said.
The overall risk of adverse events associated with male
circumcision is low, with minor bleeding and inflammation cited
as the most common complications, according to a CDC fact sheet.
The draft recommendations are subject to a 45-day public
comment period and a formal external peer review. Comments
provided will be considered before recommendations are
finalized, CDC said.
The agency said it developed the draft guidance based on a
systematic review of all evidence on the health risks and
benefits of circumcision and consultation with experts in HIV
prevention and related fields.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)