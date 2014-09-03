(Recasts, adds latest outbreak numbers)
By Andrea Lorenz
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 3 A third U.S. missionary
infected with the Ebola virus in Liberia was identified on
Wednesday, even as a fellow aid worker with the same Christian
organization publicly shared her battle with the deadly virus
for the first time.
Dr. Rick Sacra, a 51-year-old Boston physician, is the
latest worker for SIM USA to be infected with Ebola and is
receiving care in Liberia, according to the organization.
Sacra had volunteered to return to the country, where he has
long offered medical services, when two other U.S. health
workers became sickened with the virus during the most severe
Ebola outbreak in history.
"I am ready to go," Sacra was quoted as saying by the
president of SIM USA, Bruce Johnson, who spoke to reporters at
the organization's headquarters in Charlotte.
Sacra had not been caring for Ebola patients but was
delivering babies, the group said. It is not known how he
contracted the disease.
The doctor was following protocols to prevent the disease,
the organization said. It did not immediately provide updates on
his condition, but said previously he was doing well.
Since March, more than 3,500 cases of the disease have been
reported and more than 1,900 people have died in the West Africa
outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The hemorrhagic fever is only transmitted in humans by
contact with the blood or bodily fluids of sick people, although
suspected cases of airborne infection have been reported in
monkeys in laboratories.
'VERY DARK DAYS'
While fear of infection has hampered international response
efforts, it did not deter Nancy Writebol, another U.S. health
missionary who contracted the disease in July, also while
working at the missionary group's health facilities in Liberia.
"There were some very, very dark days," the 59-year-old
mother from Charlotte told reporters, speaking at times through
tears. "There were many times when I thought, 'I don't think I
am going to make it anymore.'"
Appearing robust during a news conference at the SIM USA
headquarters, Writebol said many factors helped save her life.
She was flown back to the United States to receive care in
an isolation unit at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where
she was treated along with Dr. Kent Brantly, another U.S.
missionary who contracted the disease in Liberia.
Writebol and Brantly had worked together in the Ebola unit.
They were among the few patients to receive an experimental
treatment, ZMapp, although doctors at Emory said they could not
determine whether it aided their recovery.
Brantly, affiliated with another missionary group called
Samaritan's Purse, also survived the disease, which has an
overall fatality rate of about 50 percent in the current
outbreak, the WHO said.
"Was it those doctors and nurses that helped to save you, or
was it your faith?" said Writebol, citing what many have asked
her. "My answer to that question is all of the above."
(Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by David Adams, Scott Malone
and Peter Cooney)