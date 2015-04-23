BOGOTA, April 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One fifth of
the world's children still do not receive routine vaccinations
that could prevent 1.5 million deaths a year from preventable
diseases, the World Health Organisation has said.
Many nations, including the United States, have had serious
measles outbreaks in the past year, threatening to undermine
efforts to eliminate the viral disease by the end of 2015, one
of the WHO's global vaccination targets.
"It is critical that the global community now makes a
collective and cohesive effort to put progress towards our six
targets back on track," Dr Flavia Bustreo, WHO assistant
director-general for family, women's and children's health, said
in a statement ahead of the agency's World Immunization Week.
The WHO said five of the six vaccination targets set for
end-2015 had not yet been met - 90 percent immunization coverage
for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, the eradication of
polio, and the elimination of measles, rubella, and tetanus
among newborns and pregnant mothers worldwide.
The only target that has been met is getting poor and middle
income countries to use one or more under-used vaccines, such as
those against cholera, the agency said.
Half of all children do not receive the rubella vaccine and
16 percent of all children are not being vaccinated against
measles, according to the WHO. Polio remains endemic in three
countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
In 2012, nearly 22 million children, many of them in the
world's poorest countries, did not receive the required three
doses of vaccines containing diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis,
known as DTP3, the WHO said.
The drive to increase global vaccination levels began in the
mid-1970s and vaccination levels rose from five percent to more
than 80 percent by 2013, particularly in Latin American
countries. But progress has stalled in recent years, WHO said.
More needs to be done to integrate vaccination programmes
with other health services, particularly during postnatal care
for mothers and babies, WHO says.
The organisation is due to hold a meeting in May of 34
countries where coverage with three doses of DTP3 is less than
80 percent with a view to boosting their use of the vaccine.
