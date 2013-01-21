Jan 22 Nearly half of babies and toddlers in the
United States aren't getting recommended vaccines on time,
according to a study - and if enough skip vaccines, whole
schools or communities could be vulnerable to diseases such as
whooping cough and measles.
"What we're worried about is if (undervaccination) becomes
more and more common, is it possible this places children at an
increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases?" said study
leader Jason Glanz, with Kaiser Permanente Colorado in Denver.
"It's possible that some of these diseases that we worked so
hard to eliminate (could) come back."
Glanz and his colleagues analyzed data from eight managed
care organizations, including immunization records for about
323,000 children.
During the study period, the number of children who were
late on at least one vaccine - including their measles, mumps
and rubella (MMR) and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP)
shots - rose from 42 percent to more than 54 percent.
Babies born towards the end of the study were late on their
vaccines for more days, on average, than those born earlier.
"When that happens, it can create this critical mass of
susceptible individuals," said Saad Omer, from the Emory Vaccine
Center in Atlanta, who wasn't involved in the new study.
Just over one in eight children went undervaccinated due to
parents' choices. For the rest, it wasn't clear why they were
late getting their shots. Some could have bounced in and out of
insurance coverage, Glanz suggested, or were sick during their
well-child visits, so doctors postponed vaccines.
Undervaccinated kids also tended to have fewer doctors'
appointments and emergency room visits than those who got their
shots on time, according to findings published in the journal
JAMA Pediatrics.
That could be because their parents more often turn to
alternative or complementary medicine when it's an option, Omer
said.
Recent studies have shown many parents asking to delay or
skip certain vaccines, often citing safety concerns such as a
link between vaccines and autism - a theory which scientists now
agree holds no water.
"We don't really know if these 'alternative schedules' as
they're called are as safe, less safe or more safe than the
current schedule, Glanz told Reuters Health, adding that parents
who are considering an alternative vaccination schedule should
talk with their child's doctor first - and be especially careful
about what they read online.
"We don't have any evidence that there are any safety
concerns with the current recommended schedule, and right now
the best way to protect your child from infection is to get your
child vaccinated on time," he said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/P7ryPx
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)