DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 The GAVI global
vaccines alliance is seeking to raise $7.5 billion at a funding
conference in Berlin next week, as its battle to prevent
infectious diseases in millions of children reaches an expected
peak.
The non-profit organisation, launched in Davos 15 years ago,
aims to immunise another 300 million children between 2016 and
2020, saving an estimated 5-6 million lives.
The economic benefits of that will be some $80 billion and
$100 billion, underscoring the cost-effectiveness of vaccines as
a centrepiece of public health, Chief Executive Seth Berkley
told the World Economic Forum on Thursday.
Berkley said GAVI had already received extremely strong
support from several governments but other major donors that
have backed past funding rounds, notably the United States, have
yet to show their hand ahead of the Jan. 26-27 Berlin talks.
One factor complicating the financing request is the
strength of the dollar. GAVI buys its vaccines in the U.S.
currency, while some donors will face higher costs in local
currencies.
"We made our original requests almost seven months ago and
exchange rates have dramatically changed. That is a challenge
that we will have in front of us and will be discussed by the
donors," Berkley said.
GAVI, which is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, the World Health Organisation, the World Bank,
UNICEF, donor governments and others, funds immunisation
programmes for nations that cannot afford standard prices.
The group targets common but deadly diseases such as
pneumonia, diarrhoea and cervical cancer.
GAVI uses its bulk-buying power to negotiate big price
discounts with drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline and
Pfizer, although some have argued it should strike even
tougher deals with companies.
A full budget will also position GAVI to intervene in
emergency situations such as Ebola, where it has already pledged
to fund vaccine purchases once products are developed.
The coming 2016-20 period will be the busiest in GAVI's
history, as it ramps up vaccine purchases to 2.7 billion doses
from 2.1 billion in the preceding five years.
Beyond 2020, however, GAVI's immunisation programmes are set
to tail off, as many countries with growing economies become too
wealthy to be eligible for its help.
"This is peak GAVI," Berkley said. "We actually discussed
whether we should consider going out of business and we looked
at 2030 as a possible date, but the challenge is that there will
still be about 20 eligible countries, assuming the modelling is
correct, and the majority are pretty fragile states."
