By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Jan 27 International donors pledged $7.5
billion on Tuesday to immunise 300 million children in poor
countries against deadly diseases such as diarrhoea and
pneumonia.
At a Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI)
conference in Berlin, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the
British government topped the donations list at $1.55 billion
and $1.5 billion respectively.
German development minister Gerd Mueller said the total
reached $7.54 billion, surpassing GAVI's target of $7.5 billion,
despite a stronger dollar complicating funding efforts.
Other major donors included the United States, Norway and
Germany. China, a recipient of GAVI assistance early last
decade, has now become a donor.
"It was a bold ask to world leaders but also a very
compelling case," said GAVI chairman Dagfinn Hoybraten. "In the
course of five years from 2016 to 2020 we could vaccinate
another 300 million children and avert 5-6 million future
deaths."
Gates, who has donated $4 billion to GAVI since it began 15
years ago, said there had been "amazing" progress but one in 20
children still died before their fifth birthday.
"The goal for the next 15 years is to cut that in half again
to get it to one in 40," he said.
GAVI has provided vaccines to about 500 million children
worldwide and saved 6-7 million lives from diseases like
pneumonia, hepatitis B, diarrhoea and measles, working with the
World Health Organisation, UNICEF, World Bank and charities.
Michael Elliott of anti-poverty group One, calling GAVI a
way for rich countries to give "an infinitesimal part of their
tax money to save lives".
But Save the Children's Jasmine Whitbread said the problems
were still huge: "In some of the world's poorest communities
only 16 percent of children are reached by vaccines."
GAVI funds immunisation for countries that cannot afford
them, using its buying power to negotiate discounts from the
likes of GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer. Medical
charity Medecins Sans Frontieres argues that it should strike
even tougher deals.
Pfizer has said it would cut pneumococcal vaccine prices by
6 percent for poor countries through 2025, including those that
outgrow their eligibility for GAVI. GlaxoSmithKline has extended
its price-freeze commitment to 10 years for countries graduating
from GAVI and Sanofi will expand production of yellow
fever vaccine.
But GAVI's CEO Seth Berkley called the latest discount for
pneumococcal vaccine "small" and said he hoped new manufacturers
would emerge to help bring about bigger price reductions.
