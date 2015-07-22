LONDON, July 22 Global health experts called on
Wednesday for the creation of a $2 billion vaccine development
fund to feed a pipeline of potential new shots against priority
killer diseases like Ebola, MERS and the West Nile virus.
The fund would help bridge the gap between early stage drug
discovery work carried out at universities and small biotech
firms, and the late stage development and large-scale clinical
trials needed to get a new vaccine to market.
"We can no longer sit back and ignore the chronic lack of
progress in developing new vaccines, and improving existing
ones," said Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global
health charity, who co-wrote a paper calling for the creation of
such a fund.
The money for the global vaccine fund should come from
governments, foundations and the pharmaceutical industry, as
well as from non-traditional sources such as the travel and
insurance industries, the experts said in the paper, published
in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Such a fund would pay for things like manufacturing vaccines
to internationally accepted standards, and early and mid-stage
clinical trials designed to test safety and proof-of-concept
that a vaccine can generate an immune response.
Farrar praised the enormous global effort made to get
clinical trials up and running to try to test experimental
vaccines during West Africa's Ebola outbreak, but he added:
"If just one of those promising vaccines had been through
(early stage) phase I trials before the outbreak started,
public health workers could have begun vaccinating people at the
start...potentially saving thousands of lives."
At least $2 billion would be needed at the outset, Farrar
said, an amount that should be achievable even at a time when
resources are scarce.
"Witness the cost of addressing the Ebola emergency
--estimated at $8 billion to date with the final figure likely
to be far higher," he and his colleagues wrote.
"The lesson we take from the Ebola crisis is that disease
prevention should not be held back by lack of money at a
critical juncture when a relatively modest, strategic investment
could save thousands of lives and billions of dollars further
down the line."
The proposed fund would invite competitive proposals from
scientists, institutions and biotech firms, with an independent
panel of scientists and funders required to review applications
for financial support, the experts said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)