* IOM says vaccines cause few side effects
* Sees no evidence vaccines cause autism, type 1 diabetes
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Aug 25 After a close review of more
than 1,000 research studies, a federal panel of experts has
concluded that vaccines cause very few side effects, and found
no evidence that vaccines cause autism or type 1 diabetes.
The report, issued on Thursday by the Institute of
Medicine, part of the National Academies of Sciences, is the
first comprehensive report on vaccine side effects since 1994.
Fears that vaccines might cause autism or other health
problems have led some parents to skip vaccinating their
children, despite repeated reassurances from health
authorities. The concerns have also forced costly
reformulations of many vaccines.
"We looked at more than 1,000 articles evaluating the
epidemiological and biological evidence about whether vaccines
cause side effects," said committee chair Ellen Wright Clayton,
professor of pediatrics and law, and director of the Center for
Biomedical Ethics and Society at Vanderbilt University in
Nashville.
"The big take-home message is that we found only a few
cases in which vaccines can cause adverse side effects, and the
vast majority of those are short-term and self-limiting," she
said in a telephone interview.
The report was commissioned by the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services to help guide the Vaccine Injury
Compensation Program, which provides a pool of money to take
care of children who experience side effects from vaccines.
The panel looked at eight common vaccines: the combination
measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), the diphtheria-tetanus-acellular
pertussis (DTaP), varicella for chickenpox, influenza,
hepatitis B, meningococcal, tetanus-containing vaccines, and
the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
These vaccines protect against a host of diseases,
including measles, mumps, whooping cough, hepatitis,
diphtheria, tetanus, chickenpox, meningitis and pneumococcal
disease and cervical cancer.
SIDE EFFECTS ARE GENERALLY MILD
Once again, the IOM found that the MMR vaccine does not
cause autism, nor does it cause type 1 diabetes, Clayton said.
"The DTaP vaccine, which is the pertussis vaccine, does not
cause type 1 diabetes, and the killed flu vaccine does not
cause Bell's palsy (temporary facial paralysis) and it doesn't
make your asthma get worse," Clayton said.
"The evidence was really quite strong that vaccines don't
cause these side effects," she said.
Among the side effects vaccines can cause, Clayton said
most are short-lived. The panel found that the MMR vaccine can
cause seizures in people who develop high fevers after getting
the vaccine, but these pass quickly.
"They are scary to be sure, but they do not cause any
long-term harm and they are not a sign the child will get
epilepsy," Clayton said.
MMR can also cause a rare form of brain inflammation in
some people with severe immune system deficiencies.
With the varicella vaccine against chickenpox, some people
can develop brain swelling, pneumonia, hepatitis, meningitis or
shingles, but this occurs most often in people with compromised
immune systems.
Six vaccines -- MMR, varicella, influenza, hepatitis B,
meningococcal, and the tetanus-containing vaccines -- also can
trigger anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction that appears shortly
after injection.
But Clayton said this can be addressed with the requirement
by doctors to have patients remain in the waiting room for 15
minutes after their shot to make sure they do not have an
allergic reaction.
She said the report should help people who are seeking to
file claims for vaccine side effects, but it should also
reassure many people that vaccines are largely safe.
"Despite looking very hard, it was really hard to find that
vaccines cause injuries and the injuries they do cause are
generally pretty mild and self-contained," she said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Vicki Allen)