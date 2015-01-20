LONDON Jan 20 the international charity
Medecins Sans Frontieres urged drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline
and Pfizer on Tuesday to slash the price of
their pneumococcal vaccines to $5 per child in poor countries.
In a report on vaccine prices ahead of an international
donor conference in Berlin at the end of January, MSF slammed
Big Pharma companies and said the cost of vaccinating a child in
the world's poorest countries was now 68 times higher than in
2001.
The "skyrocketing" prices mean many countries can't afford
expensive new vaccines such as those that protect against
pneumococcal disease, which kills about a million children a
year, MSF's report said.
"A handful of big pharmaceutical companies are overcharging
donors and developing countries for vaccines that already earn
them billions of dollars in wealthy countries," said Rohit
Malpani, policy and analysis director for MSF's access campaign.
Responding to the criticism, GSK said in a statement that it
was already barely covering its costs with the price it charges
poorer countries for its pneumococcal shot, Synflorix, which it
said was "one of the most complex we've ever manufactured".
"Many of our available vaccines are advanced and complex and
require significant upfront capital investment to make and
supply," it said, adding that to discount pneumococcal vaccines
further would threaten GSK's ability to supply them long-term.
Pfizer also said its pneumococcal shot, Prevenar 13, was
highly complex. "It takes more than two years to create one
batch of Prevenar 13, encompassing some 500 separate quality
control tests ... multiple facilities and hundreds of trained
professionals," it said in a statement.
MSF's report said pneumococcal shots alone accounted for
about 45 percent of the cost of fully vaccinating a child
against 12 diseases. It said GSK and Pfizer had together
reported more than $19 billion in global sales for pneumococcal
vaccines since their launch.
A pledging conference for the GAVI global vaccines alliance
is due in Berlin next week, when government donors and private
philanthropists will be asked for some $7.5 billion to help
immunize hundreds of millions of children in poor countries
between 2016 and 2020.
"Governments need to put pressure on (drug) companies to
offer better prices to GAVI," said Kate Elder, an MSF policy
adviser.
"We need to put public health before profit. Life-saving
vaccines for children shouldn't be big business in poor
countries."
