NEW YORK Aug 5 (Reuters Life!) - Women who have been
sexually assaulted, abused by a partner or stalked may face high
lifetime risks of depression and other mental health conditions,
according to an Australian study.
The study, which covered more than 4,400 women and was
reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association,
found that 27 percent said they had suffered from sexual or
physical violence, or been stalked.
Those women were three to 11 times more likely to have ever
had a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety
disorders, with the risk climbing in tandem with violent
experiences.
For women who had suffered at least three of four types of
violence -- rape, other sexual assaults, physical abuse by a
partner or stalking -- a full 89 percent had a mental health
condition at some point in their lives.
That compared to 28 percent of women who said they had never
experienced such violence.
"There are compelling reasons to support the strong
likelihood that gender-based violence is a major contributor to
mental disorders in women," said lead researcher Susan Rees, of
the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
"The strong association with mental disorders shown in this
study indicates that violence against women should be considered
and responded to as a major public health problem."
The findings do not prove that the violence itself caused
women's mental health problems, but Rees said it was likely.
In many cases, she added, women in the study said their
first experience with violence came at an early age, before the
mental health problems.
Of the 139 women who'd suffered several different types of
violence, 77 percent had an anxiety disorder at some point in
their lives.
More than half had post-traumatic stress disorder or major
depression, while nearly half had abused drugs or alcohol.
Thirty-five percent said they'd attempted suicide.
When researchers accounted for factors such as education and
income levels, these women were still 11 times more likely to
have had some type of mental health problem, versus women who
said they'd never been sexually assaulted, abused or stalked.
Rees noted that the 27 percent rate of violence against
women found in the Australian study was similar to that found in
the United States, as were the links with poor mental health.
"There needs to be a full acknowledgement at all levels of
society that gender-based violence remains at epidemic levels in
our communities, and that the problem must be addressed through
public campaigns to challenge social attitudes towards women and
gender inequality," she added.
Mental health professionals generally need a better
understanding of gender-based violence and how it affects women,
and there needs to be more collaboration between the mental
health field and services for abused women, so that more women
get the health they need, Rees said.
"The reality is that once exposed, women are likely to
experience the same form of abuse again or other forms of
related abuse," she added.
"The longer they delay in confronting the problem, the more
likely they will incur the adverse consequences."
