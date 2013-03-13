* New coronavirus has infected 15 worldwide, killing 9
* From same family as viruses that cause common colds, SARS
* Dutch team finds receptor that virus uses to infect cells
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 13 Scientists have worked out how
a deadly new virus which was unknown in humans until last year
is able to infect human cells and cause severe, potentially
fatal damage to the lungs.
In one of the first detailed studies of the virus - which
emerged in the Middle East and has so far infected 15 people
worldwide, killing nine of them - Dutch researchers identified a
cell surface protein it uses to enter and infect human cells.
The finding, published in the journal Nature, came as the
World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the 15th case of the
virus, known as novel coronavirus or NCoV, in a male patient in
Saudi Arabia who died on March 2.
Other cases have been in Jordan and Qatar, and in patients
in Germany and Britain linked to travel in the Middle East.
NCoV is from the same family of viruses as those that cause
common colds and the one that caused the deadly outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that first emerged in
Asia in 2003.
The WHO first issued an international alert about it in
September after it was identified in a Qatari man in Britain who
had recently been in Saudi Arabia.
A study published last month found that NCoV was well
adapted to infecting human cells and may be treatable with
medicines similar to the ones used for SARS, which killed a
tenth of the 8,000 people it infected.
In this latest study, led by Bart Haagmans at the Erasmus
Medical Centre in The Netherlands, researchers set out to find
how the virus got into cells - which receptors it used - and
then to find out where in the body those receptors were common.
POTENTIAL VACCINES
"Once you can identify the receptor and you know the
distribution of the receptor in the body, then you can get more
information on the pathogenesis (the way it infects people) of
the virus and the possibility for transmission," Haagmans said
in a telephone interview.
Researchers identified the key receptor for the disease as a
cell surface protein called dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4).
They also found cells containing DPP4 receptors were common
in the lower respiratory tract but not in the upper respiratory
tract - giving clues to why the virus causes illness in the
lungs rather than in the nose and throat as a cold virus would.
The findings should help researchers find ways of developing
potential drugs or vaccines to block the DPP4 receptors and
prevent infection, Haagmans said.
A few drugs that block DPP4 receptors are already on the
market, licensed for use in diabetes, but Haagmans said his team
already tried using those to stop the virus in laboratory tests
and found they did not work.
He said, however, that the team was working with other
molecules that might block the receptors and could form the
basis for developing a potential vaccine.
Initial analysis by scientists at Britain's Health
Protection Agency last year found that NCoV's closest relatives
were most probably bat viruses.
Yet further work by a research team in Germany suggests NCoV
may have come through an intermediary - possibly goats.
Haagmans said since DPP4 receptors were also present in
other species, including bats, his findings showed it was
feasible the virus came from bats. He said the idea that goats
may have been an intermediary also looked feasible.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Pravin Char)