By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, Sept 23
LONDON, Sept 23 A new virus belonging to the
same family as the SARS virus that killed 800 people in 2002 has
been identified in Britain in a man who had recently been in
Saudi Arabia, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on
Sunday.
The United Nations health body, which issued a statement
through its "global alert and response" system, said tests on
the patient, a 49-year-old Qatari man, confirmed the presence of
a new, or novel, coronavirus.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which includes
the common cold and SARS.
"Given that this is a novel coronavirus, WHO is currently in
the process of obtaining further information to determine the
public health implications," the statement said.
SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, appeared in
China in 2002 and killed some 800 people globally before being
brought under control.
Peter Openshaw, director of the Centre for Respiratory
Infection at Imperial College London, said at this stage the
novel virus looked unlikely to prove a concern, and may well
only have been identified due to sophisticated testing
techniques.
"For now, I would be watchful but not immediately
concerned," he told Reuters.
The WHO said the Qatari patient had first presented to
doctors on September 3, 2012 with symptoms of an acute
respiratory infection.
On September 7, he was admitted to an intensive care unit in
Doha, Qatar, and on September 11, he was transferred to Britain
by air ambulance from Qatar.
"The Health Protection Agency of the UK conducted laboratory
testing and has confirmed the presence of a novel coronavirus,"
the WHO said.
It said scientists at the HPA compared gene sequences of the
virus from the Qatari patient with samples of virus sequenced by
Dutch scientists from lung tissue of a fatal case earlier this
year in a 60-year-old Saudi national.
The two were almost identical, it said.
Openshaw said the fact the two cases found so far are
apparently unrelated suggests "that what has been picked up is
just some rare event that in past times might have been
undiagnosed".
But he added: "Any evidence of sustained human-to-human
transmission or of contact would be more worrying, raising the
worry that another SARS-like agent could be emerging."
The WHO said it was not recommending any travel restrictions
but would be seeking further information on the virus.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Sophie Hares)