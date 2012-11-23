LONDON Nov 23 A new virus from the same family
as SARS which was discovered and sparked a global alert in
September has now killed two people in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
and the total number of cases has risen to six, the World Health
Organisation said on Friday.
The U.N. health agency issued a global alert in late
September saying a virus previously unknown in humans had
infected a 49-year-old Qatari who had recently travelled to
Saudi Arabia, where another man with the same virus had died.
On Friday, it said in a disease outbreak update that it had
registered four more cases and that one of the new patients had
died.
"The additional cases have been identified as part of the
enhanced surveillance in Saudi Arabia (3 cases, including 1
death) and Qatar (1 case)," the WHO said.
The new virus is known as a coronavirus and shares some of
the symptoms of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome,
which emerged in China in 2002 and killed around a tenth of the
8,000 people it infected worldwide.
Among the symptoms in the confirmed cases are a fever,
coughing and breathing difficulties.
Coronaviruses are typically spread like other respiratory
infections, such as flu, travelling in airborne droplets when an
infected person coughs or sneezes.
The WHO said investigations were being conducted into the
likely source of the infection, the method of exposure, and the
possibility of human-to-human transmission of the virus.
"Close contacts of the recently confirmed cases are being
identified and followed-up," it said.
The WHO urged all its member states to continue surveillance
for severe acute respiratory infections.
"Until more information is available, it is prudent to
consider that the virus is likely more widely distributed than
just the two countries which have identified cases," it said.
