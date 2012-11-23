* Total of confirmed infections now six, two dead
* Virus identified in September, never seen before in humans
* Coronaviruses usually spread in airborne droplets
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 23 A new virus from the same family
as SARS which sparked a global alert in September has now killed
two people in Saudi Arabia, and total cases there and in Qatar
have reached six, the World Health Organisation said.
The U.N. health agency issued an international alert in late
September saying a virus previously unknown in humans had
infected a Qatari man who had recently been in Saudi Arabia,
where another man with the same virus had died.
On Friday it said in an outbreak update that it had
registered four more cases and one of the new patients had died.
"The additional cases have been identified as part of the
enhanced surveillance in Saudi Arabia (3 cases, including 1
death) and Qatar (1 case)," the WHO said.
The new virus is known as a coronavirus and shares some of
the symptoms of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome,
which emerged in China in 2002 and killed around a 10th of the
8,000 people it infected worldwide.
Among the symptoms in the confirmed cases are fever,
coughing and breathing difficulties.
Of the six laboratory-confirmed cases reported to WHO, four
cases, including the two deaths, are from Saudi Arabia and two
cases are from Qatar.
Britain's Health Protection Agency, which helped to identify
the new virus in September, said the newly reported case from
Qatar was initially treated in October in Qatar but then
transferred to Germany, and has now been discharged.
Coronaviruses are typically spread like other respiratory
infections, such as flu, travelling in airborne droplets when an
infected person coughs or sneezes.
The WHO said investigations were being conducted into the
likely source of the infection, the method of exposure, and the
possibility of human-to-human transmission of the virus.
"Close contacts of the recently confirmed cases are being
identified and followed-up," it said.
It added that so far, only the two most recently confirmed
cases in Saudi Arabia were epidemiologically linked - they were
from the same family, living in the same household.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that these two cases
presented with similar symptoms of illness. One died and the
other recovered," the WHO's statement said.
Two other members of the same family also suffered similar
symptoms of illness, and one died and the other is recovering.
But the WHO said laboratory test results on the fatality were
still pending, and the person who is recovering had tested
negative for the new coronavirus.
The virus has no formal name, but scientists at the British
and Dutch laboratories where it was identified refer to it as
"London1_novel CoV 2012".
The WHO urged all its member states to continue surveillance
for severe acute respiratory infections.
"Until more information is available, it is prudent to
consider that the virus is likely more widely distributed than
just the two countries which have identified cases," it said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)