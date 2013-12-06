(Adds name of journal publishing study)
LONDON, Dec 6 Researchers cast doubt on the
prevailing wisdom that vitamin D supplements can prevent
conditions like cancer, diabetes and heart disease, saying on
Friday low vitamin D may be a consequence, not a cause, of ill
health.
The findings, published in The Lancet Diabetes &
Endocrinology journal, could have implications for millions of
people who take vitamin D pills and other supplements to ward
off illness - Americans spend an estimated $600 million a year
on them alone.
Vitamin D, sometimes known as the "sunshine vitamin" is made
in the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight and in found in
foods like fish liver oil, eggs and fatty fish such as salmon,
herring and mackerel.
It is known to boost the uptake of calcium and bone
formation, and some observational studies have also suggested a
link between low levels of vitamin D and greater risks of many
acute and chronic diseases.
But it is not clear whether this is a cause-and-effect
relationship, so various large trials have been conducted to try
to test whether vitamin D supplementation can reduce the risk of
developing disease.
Researchers led by Philippe Autier of France's International
Prevention Research Institute in Lyon analysed data from several
hundred observational studies and clinical trials examining the
effects of vitamin D levels on so-called non-bone health -
including links to illness such as cancer, diabetes and
cardiovascular disease.
They found that the benefits of high vitamin D levels seen
in observational studies - including reduced risk of
cardiovascular events, diabetes and colorectal cancer - were not
replicated in randomised trials where participants were given
vitamin D to see if it would protect against illness.
"What this discrepancy suggests is that decreases in vitamin
D levels are a marker of deteriorating health," said Autier.
In other words, he explained, serious illness like cancer
and diabetes may reduce vitamin D concentrations, but that does
not necessarily mean that raising vitamin D levels would prevent
the illness from occurring.
Yet experts not involved in Autier's review said its
conclusions were not definitive, and cautioned against reading
it as a reason to dissuade people from taking vitamin D.
"This paper is very useful because it highlights the need
for more long term intervention studies specifically looking at
the effect of proper vitamin D supplementation on disease risk,"
said Nigel Belshaw, research leader at Britain's Institute of
Food Research.
"However, it does not suggest that taking vitamin D
supplements can not be useful in some cases for some purposes.
Neither does it rule out a health advantage of increasing
vitamin D levels in the blood for those who are deficient."
Helen Macdonald, a professor of nutrition and
musculoskeletal health at Britain's University of Aberdeen
stressed that vitamin D was important for bone health.
"And we already know that people who are at risk of vitamin
D deficiency, like older people, pregnant and breastfeeding
women, young children and people with darker skin, need to take
a supplement because it is difficult to boost vitamin D levels
from food sources alone," she said.
She added that Autier's study did, however, appear to
confirm what many nutrition experts have suspected for a while -
"that healthy people probably don't need to take a high dose
supplement and that the best source of vitamin D for most people
is sunlight in the summer, always taking care not to burn."
