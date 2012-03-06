March 6 Girls and young women who took
lots of vitamin D were half as likely to suffer a stress
fracture as those who didn't get much of the vitamin, according
to a U.S. study that followed thousands of girls.
Stress fractures are small cracks in the bones that
typically affect people who do lots of high-impact exercise,
such as running or gymnastics. They're especially a concern for
teen girls because bone strength at that age is tied to the risk
of osteoporosis and more serious injuries later on.
"This study can add to the existing thought that adolescent
girls and young women should be particularly cognizant of
getting their vitamin D," said Kendrin Sonneville, from
Children's Hospital Boston, who worked on the study.
Vitamin D is naturally present in fatty fish, but is also
added to dairy products like milk and yogurt. Since it's not
always easy to get enough through food, doctors recommend taking
supplements.
Researchers have wondered whether eating a high-calcium diet
with lots of dairy products might protect against stress
fractures, but in the study it was high levels of vitamin D that
were tied to fewer fractures, not calcium.
For the study, published in the Archives of Pediatrics &
Adolescent Medicine, the researchers followed close to 7,000
girls who were the daughters of women participating in the
long-term Nurses' Health Study.
Starting when the girls were between nine and 15-years-old,
the researchers surveyed them every year or so between 1996 and
2001 about their typical eating habits and use of vitamin
supplements. From that information they calculated how much
vitamin D each girl got in a typical day.
Then, in 2004, Sonneville's team asked the girls' mothers
whether their daughter had been diagnosed with a stress fracture
from 1997. Just under four percent of the girls said they had a
stress fracture, with a much higher risk seen among those who
did high-impact exercise for at least an hour a day.
While there was no link between how much calcium girls and
young women received from their diets and their chance of
getting injured, those with the greatest daily vitamin D intake
were half as likely to have a stress fracture as those who got
the least.
"We know that calcium is important for bone health, so we
were surprised to find that vitamin D was only found to be
protective," Sonneville told Reuters Health, adding that vitamin
D is necessary for calcium absorption.
The findings can't prove that the vitamin itself prevents
fractures, since it's possible there were other differences
between girls who ate high- and low-vitamin D diets that the
researchers couldn't measure.
But experts said they have found that patients who are
taking a longer time to heal from stress fractures often have
low levels of vitamin D in their blood, and checking it has
become more common.
The Institute of Medicine recommends that children and
adults get 600 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily.
SOURCE: bit.ly/pD1ZHL
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)