Sept 23 Children who are heavier than their
peers at ages four and five are more likely to struggle in their
relationships with other children several years later, according
to an Australian study.
Researchers led by Michael Sawyer, a professor at the
University of Adelaide, followed more than 3,300 children for
about four years and found that heavy children were up to 20
percent more likely at age eight or nine to be described by
their parents as having social difficulties, and their teachers
as having emotional problems.
"The quality of peer relationships during this period of
time has the potential to have a significant impact on
children's later mental health," Sawyer wrote in an email to
Reuters Health.
For the study, published in Pediatrics, researchers surveyed
the parents of 3,363 Australian children participating in a
large national health study. The interviews were conducted when
the children were four or five, and again four years later.
Questions involved measures of children's mental and
behavioral health, such as emotional problems, hyperactivity and
social skills. Children also had their weight and height checked
at each age.
At ages four and five, 222 boys (13 percent) and 264
girls(16 percent) were determined to be overweight, while 77
boys (4.5 percent) and 87 girls (5.2 percent) were obese.
Those children with a body mass index -- BMI, a measure of
weight relative to height -- at least 1.6 points greater than
their normal-weight peers at a young age were more at risk of
having social problems, including isolation or teasing, later
on.
At ages eight and nine, the heavier children were 15 percent
more likely to receive an evaluation of "concerning," based on
teachers' and parents' responses about social interactions with
their peers. The heavy children were also 20 percent more likely
to get a "concerning" score from teachers on emotional
development.
"It's interesting that we're seeing these problems at an
early age," said Christina Calamaro, a professor at the
University of Maryland School of Nursing, who did not take part
in the study.
"I think this speaks to the fact that health care providers
need to take weight into consideration at an earlier age, so we
can cut it off at the pass before they hit middle school."
The study authors wrote that the stigma of being overweight
can translate into social struggles for these children, and the
children might withdraw themselves from social activities
because they fear teasing. Obese children are also more likely
to be bullied.
Sawyer's group did not find any differences between the
heavy children and the normal weight children in their risk of
mental health problems, such as hyperactivity or conduct
disorders.
Other studies have found that later in life, however,
obesity puts adults at greater risk of developing a mental
illness such as depression or anxiety.
Sawyer said he'd like to continue following the children to
see whether the social problems his study revealed might be
precursors to later mental health problems.
