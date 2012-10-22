Oct 22 Regardless of lifestyle and other
health-related factors, heavier people were more likely than
lean ones to be hospitalized for a variety of conditions,
according to an Australian study.
What's more, this was the case not just for obese people but
also for those who were merely overweight as well, the
researchers wrote in the International Journal of Obesity.
Among middle-aged adults, researchers found that every extra
body mass index (BMI) point - equal to about 2.7 to 3.2
kilograms (six or seven lbs) - was tied to a four percent higher
chance of being admitted to the hospital over a two-year period.
"There is considerable evidence that severe obesity is bad
for your health, resulting in higher rates of disease and
consequently higher use of health services and higher death
rates," said lead author Rosemary Korda, from the Australian
National University in Canberra.
"What this study shows is that there is a gradual increase
in risk of hospitalization as BMI increases, starting with
people in the overweight range. In other words, even being
overweight (but not obese) increases your risk."
Korda and her colleagues recruited close to 250,000 people
aged 45 and above from New South Wales. After surveying them
about their height, weight and other health and lifestyle
issues, the researchers tracked participants through hospital
data.
Over the next two years, they had more than 61,000 total
hospitalizations lasting at least one night.
Korda's team found that among people considered in the
normal range for BMI, there were 120 hospitalizations for every
1,000 men and 102 per 1,000 women each year. For those
considered severely obese, on the other hand, there were 203
hospitalizations for every 1,000 men and 183 per 1,000 women, on
average.
Overweight and moderately obese people had hospitalization
rates somewhere in between.
A BMI of 25 to 30 is classified as overweight, while obese
is from 30 on up.
That pattern held up even after taking into account whether
participants smoked, how physically active they were and their
general health at the start of the study.
Extra weight seemed especially to play a role in people's
chances of being hospitalized for diabetes, heart disease, chest
pain, arthritis and asthma, the researchers reported.
"Extending the research to overweight individuals... is a
unique contribution," said Robert Klesges, a preventive medicine
researcher from the University of Tennessee Health Science
Center in Memphis.
"Basically it tells tens of millions of Americans that, 'you
are now at risk'," added Klesges, who wasn't involved in the
study.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
just under 36 percent of American adults are obese. Another 33
percent are overweight.
"While increasing weight leads to increasing risk, this also
means that a gradual decrease in weight is likely to gradually
decrease your risk - ie, if you are overweight or obese, even
small decreases in weight may make a positive difference to your
health," said Korda.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)