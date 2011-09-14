NEW YORK, Sept 14 Carrying extra weight doesn't
necessarily mean your heart is ailing, according to a Greek
study that adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that
overweight people aren't always unhealthy.
The study, published in the Journal of the American College
of Cardiology, found that fewer than 10 percent of healthy obese
people in their 50s and 60s without risk factors for heart
disease went on to develop heart failure over six years.
By contrast, 16 percent of their slimmer peers, also without
the suite of risk factors known as metabolic syndrome, ended up
with the debilitating condition.
"Being normal weight does not necessarily mean we are
healthy," said Christina Voulgari, at Athens University Medical
School, who led the study.
Voulgari and her colleagues followed 550 men and women, a
quarter of whom were obese. Participants averaged about 55 years
old.
More than two-thirds of the obese individuals harbored risk
factors for heart and blood vessel disease, such as high fat
levels in the blood, low "good" cholesterol, high blood
pressure, insulin resistance and a large waistline -- commonly
referred to as "metabolic syndrome."
By comparison, only a little more than one third of
normal-weight individuals did.
Whether or not a person was obese had little impact, though,
on his or her risk of heart failure, in which the heart muscle
weakens and cannot supply enough oxygen-rich blood to the body.
The most common cause of heart failure is clogged vessels
supplying inadequate blood to the heart.
But metabolic syndrome made a big difference in who
experienced heart failure, even after accounting for smoking,
physical activity and other factors tied to heart disease.
For instance, 63 percent of normal-weight people with
metabolic syndrome developed heart failure, compared with 16
percent of those without the syndrome.
As it turned out, Voulgari said, heavy people actually had
fewer cases of heart failure than their normal-weight and
overweight peers.
Among obese participants with metabolic syndrome, 54 percent
developed the problem, whereas only nine percent of those
without metabolic syndrome did.
Voulgari said her study didn't mean people without metabolic
syndrome should eat fast food without worrying about the
consequences -- instead, everybody should aim for a healthier
lifestyle.
"We should try to focus more on exercise, follow the
10,000-steps-daily rule, follow a healthier lifestyle and not
smoke to say in shape," she said.
Eating a Mediterranean diet, which has been tied to heart
benefits, is also a good idea. The diet includes olive oil and
plenty of fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains, fish and
moderate amounts of red wine.
SOURCE: bit.ly/qarvyA
(Reporting by Frederik Joelving at Reuters Health; editing by
Elaine Lies)