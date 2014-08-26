GENEVA Aug 26 The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a long-awaited report on Tuesday on electronic cigarettes that called for regulation of the devices and their contents, as well as bans on indoor use, advertising and sales to minors.

The United Nations health agency, in a report to be debated by member states at a meeting in October, voiced concern at the concentration of the multi-billion dollar market in the hands of transnational tobacco companies.

The WHO urged a range of "regulatory options", including prohibiting e-cigarette makers from making health claims - such as that they help people quit smoking - until they provide "convincing supporting scientific evidence and obtain regulatory approval".

E-cigarettes should be regulated to "minimise content and emissions of toxicants", and those solutions with fruit, candy-like and alcohol-drinks flavours should be banned, it said, and vending machines should be removed in almost all locations. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)