By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 27 The world remains highly
vulnerable to a possible severe flu pandemic and governments
should increase surveillance, vigilance and preparedness, the
World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
"Nothing about influenza is predictable - including where
the next pandemic might emerge and which virus might be
responsible," the United Nations health agency warned.
It said the world was fortunate that the last flu pandemic,
caused by H1N1 swine flu in 2009/2010, was relatively mild, but
added: "Such good fortune is no precedent".
In a seven-page report on flu, WHO said that on many levels,
the world is better prepared now than ever before for a flu
pandemic. The level of alert is high, it said, and there is
better surveillance of flu viruses in both animals and humans.
In 2014, the WHO's Global Influenza Surveillance and
Response System, made up of 142 laboratories in 112 countries,
tested more than 1.9 million clinical specimens.
"By keeping a close watch over the volatile world of
influenza viruses, these laboratories operate as a sensitive
early warning system."
Under the heading "Warning: Be prepared for surprises", WHO
praised progress in virological research that had increased
capability to detect, understand and assess new viruses for
pandemic risk, and to track their international spread.
But it said this needed to be stepped up.
"More (research and development) is needed to develop better
vaccines and shorten the production time," it said, adding that
during a severe pandemic, many people would die in the three to
four months currently needed to make effective vaccines.
"An influenza pandemic is the most global of infectious
disease events currently known. It is in every country's best
interests to prepare."
This year's seasonal flu season has been bad in many parts
of the world, with Asia, the Americas and Europe reporting high
levels of circulating flu viruses and low levels of protection
from vaccines that did not match the relevant strains.
WHO also noted the sudden increase in human cases of H5N1
bird flu in Egypt, which it said had "awakened concern".
WHO data show Egypt reporting 108 cases of H5N1 in people
from start of November 2014 to 23 February, including 35 deaths.
"The number of cases over this period is larger than yearly
totals reported by any country since human H5N1 virus infections
re-emerged in late 2003," it said.
