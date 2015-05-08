LONDON May 8 The World Health Organization has
added new curative treatments for hepatitis C to its essential
medicines list, but the U.N. agency said prices needed to fall
to make them accessible to patients in poorer countries.
The treatment of hepatitis C, which affects about 150
million people globally and kills around half a million each
year, has been transformed by the arrival of new drugs, such as
Gilead's Sovaldi.
These products can cure hepatitis C but are out of reach at
Western prices to patients in poor countries, with a single
Sovaldi pill costing $1,000 in the United States.
"While some efforts have been made to reduce their price for
low-income countries, without uniform strategies to make these
medicines more affordable globally the potential for public
health gains will be reduced considerably," WHO assistant
director general Marie-Paule Kieny said.
While Gilead has slashed its price for several low-income
countries, campaigners say more needs to be done to ensure
worldwide access, including in middle-income countries.
The WHO's Model List of Essential Medicines, which is
updated every two years, is used by governments around the world
to help determine which treatments they should make available.
The latest version, published on Friday, includes several new
drugs for cancer and multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.
