JOHANNESBURG, June 17 A controversial scheme
offering university scholarships to young South African women
who remain virgins is unconstitutional, the Commission for
Gender Equality ruled on Friday.
The "maiden's bursaries" offered by a local mayor sparked a
nationwide debate in January, with critics slamming the scheme's
emphasis on virginity as outdated while traditionalists said it
would help preserve African culture.
On Friday, the gender commission said the programme
discriminated against women because male students were not
subjected to the same tests.
"Any funding by an organ of state based on a woman's
sexuality perpetuates patriarchy and inequality in South
Africa," it said in a statement.
Rights groups applauded the ruling.
"It is not the cultural practice that is the problem here;
it is the allocation of state funds on the basis of girls'
sexuality that violates the constitutional protection to
equality, dignity and privacy," said Sanja Bornman, an attorney
with Lawyers for Human Rights.
Recipients of the scholarships, which were offered only to
women, were required to undergo virginity testing each time they
returned home for holidays, and could lose their scholarships if
it was determined that they had engaged in sexual activity.
Dudu Mazibuko, the mayor who initiated the programme, said
in January it would help reduce teenage pregnancy and the spread
of HIV/Aids as well as widening job opportunities for women in
her small municipality in KwaZulu Natal province.
Mazibuko, a member of the ruling African National Congress,
argued that there was already a strong culture of virginity
testing in the poor eastern coastal province.
But gender activists and some political parties condemned
the practice, with the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition
party describing it as "patriarchal and anti-women".
(Reporting by Pete Vernon; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Catherine Evans)