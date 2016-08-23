GENEVA Aug 23 The World Health Organization's
(WHO) emergency committee on deadly yellow fever will meet on
Aug. 30 to review outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo and
Angola, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as a major vaccination
campaigns continues.
Addressing a United Nations media briefing, Tarik Jasarevic
said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan had asked the
independent experts to meet and analyse the situation and
response to the outbreak.
