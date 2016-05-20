GENEVA May 20 The Zika virus blamed for
neurological disorders and birth abnormalities in Brazil has
been confirmed to be circulating in Africa for the first time
after being sequenced from a sample from Cape Verde, the World
Health Organization said on Friday.
"The findings are of concern because it is further proof
that the outbreak is spreading beyond South America and is on
the doorstep of Africa," said WHO's Africa director Matshidiso
Moeti.
"This information will help African countries to re-evaluate
their level of risk and adapt and increase their levels of
preparedness," she said. She said she would not recommend strict
travel restrictions to try to stop the spread of the disease.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)