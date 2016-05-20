GENEVA May 20 The Zika virus blamed for neurological disorders and birth abnormalities in Brazil has been confirmed to be circulating in Africa for the first time after being sequenced from a sample from Cape Verde, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"The findings are of concern because it is further proof that the outbreak is spreading beyond South America and is on the doorstep of Africa," said WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti.

"This information will help African countries to re-evaluate their level of risk and adapt and increase their levels of preparedness," she said. She said she would not recommend strict travel restrictions to try to stop the spread of the disease. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)