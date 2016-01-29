(Clarifies attribution of commentary in paragraph 3)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 29 American Airlines'
president on Friday said it is too early to tell if the rapidly
spreading Zika virus will impact travel, but so far the airline
has seen no material change to flight bookings.
American Airlines Group Inc, the world's largest airline,
and other U.S. carriers are facing mounting concern about the
mosquito-borne virus as investors mull a slump in demand to the
Caribbean and other tourist hotspots.
Zika could put a further dent in revenues for American,
which has the widest Latin American network among U.S. airlines.
American's President Scott Kirby said on a call with investors
Friday that flight sales to Brazil had fallen to about 2.0
percent of its revenue from about 6.0 percent in roughly the
past two years.
While airlines have yet to report a bookings drop because of
Zika, a warning from the World Health Organization that four
million people in the Americas could get the virus has
exacerbated jitters for the travel industry, hurt by outbreaks
of SARS and Ebola in years past.
"People incrementally are starting to pay a little more
attention to Zika than they were before," said Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Adam Hackel. "(They) freak out when it comes to
airlines."
New York-traded airline stocks dropped 3.1 percent
Thursday, which analysts attributed to Zika fears and an uptick
in oil prices, before rebounding 1.6 percent in Friday morning
trade.
American saw the sector's biggest stock decline Friday with
shares falling more than 1.0 percent. It forecast a passenger
unit revenue decline in the first quarter between 6.0 percent
and 8.0 percent, not accounting for any potential Zika impact.
The virus has been linked to birth defects in thousands of
babies in Brazil.
On Thursday, smaller rival JetBlue Airways Corp was
hit by investor selling "on fears around exposure to
Zika-affected areas" because more of its revenue comes from the
region than peers, Credit Suisse analyst Julie Yates said in a
research note.
Like American, JetBlue said it has seen no measurable impact
from the virus but would watch the issue closely.
Still, analysts noted the industry saw a sharp, if
short-lived selloff in October 2014, when deadly Ebola was
reported in the United States.
"Short-term especially, these stocks will react," Hackel
said.
American is offering pregnant customers - who appear most
vulnerable to the virus - and companions refunds for tickets to
Zika-impacted regions. United, Delta and JetBlue
have also announced refunds.
